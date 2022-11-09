Peacock’s documentary about Teddy Hart will be released this month

First announced in February, Peacock confirmed the true crime documentary Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. will begin streaming exclusively on the app on Tuesday, November 22. The documentary is a look into the life of controversial pro wrestler Teddy Hart and his relationship with Samantha Fiddler, who went missing in 2016.