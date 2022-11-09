NXT rating/viewership for this week

This week’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 664,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 0.89% from last week’s 670,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 15.38% from last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. The 0.15 rating represents 196,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 15.29% from the 170,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #40 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #22 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #65 in viewership on cable this week, tied with TLC’s 8pm airing of “Little People, Big World,” which ranked #96 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.07 key demo rating. This is down from last week’s #46 viewership ranking on cable.

Despite Election Night coverage dominating cable, Tuesday’s NXT did not suffer any drastic drops. The episode drew the twelfth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the third-highest key demo rating of the year so far for USA Network airings, tied with six other episodes. Last night’s coverage of Election Night on cable included around 50 million viewers for FOX News, over 14 million viewers for CNN, and more than 17 million viewers for MSNBC, plus broadcast TV coverage including 3.3 million viewers on ABC, 2.5 million viewers on CBS, 3.1 million viewers on NBC, 1.1 million viewers on Telemundo, and 3.9 million viewers on Univision. Sports competition last night included one College Football game on ESPN, one College Football game on ESPN2, one College Basketball game on FS1, two College Basketball games on Big Ten Network, and two NHL games on TNT. This week’s NXT viewership was down 0.89% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 15.38% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 10.12% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with the show that aired one year ago.

FOX News’ Election Night coverage in the 9pm block topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.12 rating. The 9pm block of FOX News’ Election Night coverage also topped the night on cable in viewership with 7.805 million viewers.

The Election Night coverage on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.307 million viewers, also drawing a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. The Election Night coverage on NBC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.63 rating, also drawing 3.107 million viewers.

This week’s NXT show was a live episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – JD McDonagh vs. Axiom, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Hank Walker, Charlie Dempsey vs. Andre Chase, Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes, Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp in a 5 Minute Challenge, Alba Fyre promising to take out Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction, NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner joining Grayson Waller on The Grayson Waller Effect, plus NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defending against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 7 Episode: 657,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-In Your House episode)

June 14 Episode: 612,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 21 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 28 Episode: 570,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 12 Episode: 582,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 19 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 26 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 723,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Heatwave episode)

August 23 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 30 Episode: 676,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 6 Episode: 684,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Worlds Collide episode)

September 13 Episode: 728,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (2.0 One Year Anniversary episode)

September 20 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 27 Episode: 660,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 4 Episode: 625,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 11 Episode: 737,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 18 Episode: 676,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 25 Episode: 716,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Halloween Havoc episode)

November 1 Episode: 670,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 8 Episode: 664,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode