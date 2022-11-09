Notes on The Young Bucks, Renee Paquette, and Tony Schiavone

– PWInsider reports that The Young Bucks, under their Killing the Business Inc. LLC, filed a trademark last week for the term “The Wayward Sons.” The trademark application was filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on November 3.

The USPTO filing was for merchandise and apparel and also entertainment services with the following description:

* Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

* Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

The Young Bucks have recently been off AEW TV since All Out 2022 in September stemming from a backstage incident involving CM Punk and Ace Steel that took place after the event. However, in recent weeks, there have been videos showcasing moments of The Elite being erased from AEW history, possibly hinting at their return.

– During a recent Ask Tony Anything AdFreeShows podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone had high praise for new broadcast team member Renee Paquette. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Schiavone on Renee Paquette:

“She’s wonderful, she’s such a pro, she is so good on camera at what she does and it prevents me from running backstage 100 times now too. I’m just really really thrilled about us having her and hopefully we use her more. I know she did some commentary for the WWE back then and she was really in a tough spot, she was the third person.”

On Paquette being one of AEW’s best hires:

“A three-man booth is not easy and then adding a fourth as we do on Rampage is even harder, so I thought she was in a tough spot there. She’s just so great to work with, she looks so great on camera, she’s so cool, one of our best hires in a long long time, really is.”











