Notes on Ric Flair, Jeff Cobb, Rob Van Dam, and Jay White

– During his podcast, Ric Flair brought up the fallout regarding Dark Side of the Ring’s Plane Ride From Hell episode including his removal from WWE’s Signature opening. Flair said he will be addressing the matter in a new documentary…

“One of the most difficult things I’ve ever been through in my life, personally, aside from health issues, is having 85,000 people tell me within two minutes that I wasn’t on the opening of Raw or SmackDown after that bullshit from Plane Ride to Hell came out, which is all bullshit. It is explained thoroughly in my new documentary, I mean thoroughly. I am calling some people out big time. If they had left me off, I wouldn’t mind it, because I had my time and it’s not my time anymore, but it is something that means a lot to me personally, as it does to everyone else. I’m sure they would tell you that if they were being honest with you. It’s a big deal. You’re seen worldwide three times a week.” (source: Jeremy Lambert)

– New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jeff Cobb will miss the NJPW TAMASHII events this month due to personal reasons. Cobb was set to face Michael Richards on November 11 in Christchurch, New Zealand and Carter Deams on November 13 in Sydney, Australia.

– RVD has a 2003 booking…

WWE HOF RVD Rob Van Dam will be appearing at The Reunion 2: Legends of Attitude on Saturday March 11th in Chillicothe Ohio at the OUC-Shoemaker Center! RVD will be appearing during the Fan Fest & Main Eventing the Super Show!

– Jay White booked….