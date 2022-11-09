News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The Road to Full Gear will continue tonight as AEW Dynamite airs live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tonight’s Dynamite will be headlined by Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a 2 of 3 Falls match, plus Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page in the beginning of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament for Full Gear. Dynamite will also see Saraya and Britt Baker sit down with Tony Schiavone, and it’s believed that their Full Gear match will be confirmed. Full Gear headliners MJF and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will also address the crowd tonight.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Dynamite:

* Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

* Tony Schiavone hosts face-to-face meeting between Saraya and Britt Baker

* Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a 2 of 3 Falls match

* Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page in a first-round match in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament for Full Gear

* Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn team team with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland to face AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak

* MJF will speak