Mylo Opens Up About Her Time in AEW, Working at Championship Wrestling, more

“MacDaddy” Mylo joined Scott Mitchell of PWMania.com for an exclusive interview. During the conversation, Mylo opened up about her time in All Elite Wrestling, working at Championship Wrestling, and more. Here are some highlights

Always wanting to be a pro wrestler:

“I knew that this was something I wanted to do. I remember being in middle school and my teacher asked us what we wanted to do with our lives when we got to college, and what we wanted to major in. I remember thinking how I didn’t want to go to college, I wanted to be a wrestler.”

Working at Championship Wrestling:

“Working there is amazing. Normally I have to travel far for other shows, but they do the tapings like 20 minutes down the road, which is perfect. The environment overall is amazing there. It’s a great stepping stone and it’s really helped me with my TV work, and I’m grateful.”

Her time in AEW:

“So surreal. Being there, I just took it all in and focused on being there in the moment. I just took deep breaths and thought to myself that I’m here, I’m in this moment, and I know I have a long way to go, but I’m on the right path.

“My opponents are very kind, and I loved working with them. It was such an experience. Great women and I’d 100% take them on again, any day. I’m happy with every single match I’ve had at AEW so far and I can’t wait to have some more.”

Mylo also opened up about working on the independent scene, her character, future goals, and more. You can read the complete interview at this link.