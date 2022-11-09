Ivelisse calls Thunder Rosa a “coward piece of Sh*t”

There were reports of former AEW star Ivelisse having legitimate heat with Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse responded to a fan’s comment about her being “unprofessional” during a match against Rosa on an episode of Dynamite in 2020.

On November 9th 2022, Ivelisse tweeted a reminder about the match.

“Never forget the moment this b decided to be a coward piece of sh and shoot punch me when she was supposed to block my shot + something else, and also the balls to pull my hair this way. She lucky I’m a pro and didn’t proceed to break her jaw.”