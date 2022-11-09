11/9/22 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits toll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Boston, Massachusetts.

—

Match #1 – Eight-Man Tag Team Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) vs. Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) and The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (w/Stokely Hathaway and W. Morrissey)

Billy hits the ring and attacks Strickland before the bell rings, and then he is ejected from ringside and taken to the back. Harwood and Colten start the match. Colten backs Harwood into the corner and delivers a forearm shot. Colten stomps Harwood down, and then Austin tags in. Austin delivers a right hand in the corner, but Harwood comes back with a few of his own. Harwood drops Austin with a shoulder tackle and then catapults him into the corner. Harwood delivers more shots and follows with an atomic drop. Wheeler, Bowens, and Caster deliver shots to Austin in the corner, and then Wheeler tags in. Austin delivers a back elbow and tags in Strickland. Strickland delivers shots in the corner, and then follows with body shots in the middle of the ring. Wheeler comes back with a back-breaker and tags in Caster. Strickland drops Caster with a shot and tags in Lee. Caster delivers body shots, but Lee comes back and picks Caster up. Caster fights him off with a few shots and then delivers shots to The Gunns and Strickland as well. FTR and Bowens come into the ring, and the faces deliver shots to the heels in the corners. Lee, Strickland, and The Gunns get sent to the floor, but there is some animosity between FTR and The Acclaimed as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Harwood drops Strickland in the ring, but Austin tags in. Harwood delivers a few shots to Austin, but Colten tags in. Colten goes for a splash in the corner, but Harwood dodges it and tags in Bowens. Bowens delivers shots to Strickland and then kicks Colten in the midsection. Bowens connects with a leg-drop and goes for the cover, but Colten kicks out. FTR and Caster get pulled to the floor, and then The Gunns deliver the Big Rig to Bowens. Colten goes for the cover, but Caster breaks it up. All eight men get into the ring and start to brawl, and then FTR and The Gunns go to the floor. The Acclaimed beat down Strickland in the corner and go after Lee, but Lee power bombs Bowens onto Caster. Lee and Strickland double-team Bowens, and then Strickland dives onto everyone on the floor. Colten goes up top, but Harwood cuts him off and pulls Lee to the floor. Harwood climbs up top and superplexes him onto everyone on the outside. Harwood and Austin get in the ring and exchange shots, and then Harwood drops him to the mat and locks in the Sharpshooter. Colten breaks it up with a right hand to Harwood, and then goes for the Famouser. Bowens cuts him off with the Arrival and Caster hits the Mic Drop. FTR hit the Big Rig on Austin, and Bowens gets the pin fall.

Winners: FTR and The Acclaimed

—

MJF’s comments from “Pardon My Take” air. MJF says doctors informed him to be 110% at Full Gear, then he shouldn’t be traveling on the road. MJF says his match at Full Gear could be the most important match in the history of professional wrestling, because it could be the crowning of the face of the next generation. He says all he has to do to etch his name in history is to have a long, fruitful title reign. MJF says he doesn’t like Jon Moxley, but he does respect him because he had to work his ass off to become the man he is today. MJF says he is not waiting for the spotlight anymore, and Moxley will have to take it out of his cold, dead hands.

—

Stokely Hathaway says he doesn’t need MJF anymore. He says he can do this on his own, and win, lose, or draw at Full Gear, he will see MJF in Hell.

—

Match #2 – AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament – First Round Match: Eddie Kingston (w/Ortiz) vs. Ethan Page (w/Stokely Hathaway)

They lock up and Kingston backs Page into the corner. Kingston applies a side-headlock, but Page takes him to the corner and delivers body shots. Kingston turns it around with a few chops, but Page delivers a right hand. Page drops Kingston with a flying elbow, and then takes him out on the floor. Page gets Kingston back in the ring and delivers a couple elbow shots, but Kingston comes back and slams Page down. Kingston goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Page slams Kingston into the corner and Kingston rolls to the floor. Page follows and suplexes Kingston on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Kingston takes Page down and they exchange shots on the mat. They fight to their feet, and then Kingston drops Page with a DDT. Kingston goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Kingston drops Page with an exploder suplex, and then locks in the Stretch Plum. Page taps, but Hathaway was distracting the referee. Page comes back with a roundhouse kick to Kingston, and then goes up top. Kingston cuts him off and climbs as well. Kingston bites Page’s head, but Page drops down and crotches him on the turnbuckle. Page goes to the middle rope and hits an avalanche Ego’s Edge for the pin fall.

Winner: Ethan Page

—

Renee Paquette is backstage with Rush, Jose the Assistant, and Dark Order. Jose says Rush is going to win the Eliminator Tournament and that 10 can have the first title shot against him after he wins the title. Rush tells 10 to think about it, because he doesn’t give second or third opportunities. John Silver calls him “Rush-bag” and they brawl.

—

Ari Daivari is in the ring with Jeeves Kay, and he says he is offering the butler services of Kay in exchange for the TNT Championship.

—

Match #3 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (c) (w/Samoa Joe) vs. Ari Daivari (w/Jeeves Kay)

Wardlow tosses Kay to the outside before the match, and then delivers a headbutt to Daivari after the bell rings. Wardlow drops Daivari with a lariat and delivers the Powerbomb Symphony. Wardlow delivers four powerbombs and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Wardlow

-After the match, Joe gets in the ring and Wardlow calls out Powerhouse Hobbs. Hobbs comes to the stage and Wardlow says it is about time he has a suitable opponent for his title. Wardlow says Hobbs isn’t taking the title from him, and he is going to take every title in the company. Joe lays Wardlow out with a shot with the ROH World Television title, and then chokes him out. Hobbs walks toward the ring and smirks, and then Joe stares him down as he backs up the ramp.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Jade Cargill. Paquette says Cargill will defend the AEW TBS Championship against Nyla Rose at Full Gear, but then Cargill says she will handle Rose this Friday on Rampage.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Saraya in the ring. Saraya says she has been through tests, scans, and everything else and unfortunately…for Britt… she is 100% cleared. Saraya says AEW is her house, and then Baker asks if there is anything more fickle than an AEW fan after they cheered for Saraya. Baker says Saraya has been coming after her since the day she arrived, and she thinks she knows why. Baker says she built AEW from the ground up and made it to where Superstars like Saraya wanted to move into it. Baker says it is funny that Saraya calls it her house, because she didn’t lay a single brick. Baker says she is everything that Saraya wishes she could have been, and says that Saraya walked out of her house and walked into hers. Baker says they don’t take walk-ins and tells her to make an appointment. Saraya says Baker got handed her position by Tony Khan and got fed a few of QT Marshall’s trainees, and has only been in the business for three years. Saraya says she is been in it a lot longer and tells Baker that she has no idea what it means to make it in the business. Saraya says she has wrestled in Madison Square Garden, the O2, and the Tokyo Dome, and now she is standing in front of an ungrateful bitch. Saraya says she has been publicly humiliated and his given her neck for the business, but she is giving Baker another silver platter. Saraya challenges Baker to a match at Full Gear and Baker goes to attack her. Saraya dodges it and slams Baker to the mat. Saraya tells Baker this is her house, again, and leaves the ring.

—