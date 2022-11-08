WWE Raw viewership/rating for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.593 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 6.13% from last week’s 1.501 million viewers for the Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.723 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.553 million), the second hour drew 1.646 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.586 million) and the final hour drew 1.411 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.363 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 19.45% from last week’s 0.36 key demo rating. The 0.43 key demo rating represents 557,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 18.51% from the 470,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.36 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.43 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #7 ranking. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and the Saints on ESPN at 8:15pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.75 key demo rating. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 9.356 million.

RAW ranked #22 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind the Ravens vs. Saints NFL game on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Bret Baier, Monday Night Post-game on ESPN, The Ingraham Angle, Gutfeld!, FOX & Friends at 8am, Outnumbered, America’s Newsroom at 9am, America’s Newsroom at 10am, The Faulkner Focus, FOX & Friends at 7am, America Reports at 2pm, Your World with Neil Cavuto, America Reports at 1pm, The Story, and Sportscenter at 12am. This is even with last week’s #22 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew the fortieth-highest total audience of the year so far, tied with two other episodes, and the seventeenth-highest key demo rating of the year so far. RAW had strong competition from Week 9 of NFL Monday Night Football this week as the Ravens vs. Saints game drew around 22 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2, including the related programs. Additional sports competition included two NBA games on NBA TV, Super Clasico Femenil on Universo, La Liga on ESPN Deportes, Liga MX on FOX Deportes, and College Basketball on ESPNU. This week’s RAW viewership was up 6.13% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 19.45% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 2.84% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 7.50% from the same week in 2021.

Bachelor In Paradise on ABC drew an average of 2.462 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 3.775 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 5.869 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 5.089 million viewers on FOX, CW’s Aall American drew 448,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Exatlon drew 918,000 viewers, and Univision’s Vencer La Ausencia drew 1.502 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. 911 on FOX drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 0.67, while The Voice on NBC drew the top viewership of the night with 5.869 million.

Monday’s post-Crown Jewel edition RAW aired live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – fallout from Crown Jewel, plus WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins defending his title in an Open Challenge, and that’s it. Rollins defending against Bobby Lashley and then Austin Theory ended up being the main event.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 1.497 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 6 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 13 Episode: 1.695 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 27 Episode: 1.951 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (John Cena 20th Anniversary episode)

July 4 Episode: 1.563 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-MITB Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode: 1.765 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 25 Episode: 1.901 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Rey Mysterio 20th Anniversary MSG episode)

August 1 Episode: 2.230 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 8 Episode: 1.956 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 15 Episode: 1.978 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 2.005 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 29 Episode: 2.107 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 5 Episode: 2.054 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Clash at The Castle episode)

September 12 Episode: 1.710 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 19 Episode: 1.594 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 26 Episode: 1.674 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 3 Episode: 1.599 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 10 Episode: 1.824 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season Premiere, post-Extreme Rules, DX 25th Anniversary episode)

October 17 Episode: 1.804 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 24 Episode: 1.641 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 31 Episode: 1.501 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Halloween episode)

November 7 Episode: 1.593 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Crown Jewel episode)

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode