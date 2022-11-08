Teams announced for NJPW Super Junior Tag League and World Tag League

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the teams for both the 2022 World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League.

The World Tag League begins on November 21 and will finish on December 14. The winners will get a shot at the IWGP World Tag Team Titles, currently held by FTR, at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.

The teams include:

* Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP)

* CHAOS (Lio Rush & YOH)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI & Titan)

* BULLET CLUB (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)

* Flying Tiger (Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask)

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Dick Togo & SHO)

* Wild Hips (Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors)

* Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA

* El Lindaman & Alex Zayne

The Super Junior Tag League also begins on November 21 and ends on December 14. The winners will get a shot at the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles, currently held by TJP & Francesco Akira, at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.

* Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI)

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & SANADA)

* United Empire (Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan)

* Be-Bop Tag Team (Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi)

* Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)

* Suzuki-Gun (Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki)

* BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens)

* TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls)