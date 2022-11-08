News for tonight’s NXT

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature build for next week’s title defenses, and more build for the upcoming NXT Deadline event.

NXT will feature The Grayson Waller Effect with NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner to push next week’s title match, while Alba Fyre is promising to take out Jacy Jayne before next week’s match with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. The NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles will also be on the line tonight as Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in a rematch from last month.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* JD McDonagh vs. Axiom

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Hank Walker

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Andre Chase

* Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes for the last time

* Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp in a 5 Minute Challenge

* Alba Fyre promises to take out Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker and challenger Von Wagner join Grayson Waller on The Grayson Waller Effect