MJF joins the cast of The Iron Claw movie

Deadline.com is reporting that AEW star MJF has joined the cast of The Iron Claw, a movie based on a true story on the rise and fall of the Von Erich family.

The cast already includes Jeremy Allen White, Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney and Lily James. It’s unclear what role MJF will be playing.

The Iron Claw is being directed by Sean Durkin with A24 financing and producing the movie while Access Industries and BBC Films are serving as co-financiers.

Just yesterday, the first picture of Zac Efron hitting a dropkick as Kevin Von Erich was published.

Introducing The Golden Warrior himself. Zac Efron is Kevin Von Erich in #TheIronClaw pic.twitter.com/GliSBCePO5 — A24 (@A24) November 7, 2022












