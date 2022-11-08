Deadline announcement & more on next week’s NXT, Wes Lee to defend in two weeks

— WWE previously announced that NXT Deadline will take place on Saturday, 12/10. It was announced on tonight’s show that Shawn Michaels will be on next Tuesday’s NXT to make a statement on Deadline.

There’s no word yet on what Michaels has to announce, but it’s been rumored that NXT Deadline will take place in a venue that is not the WWE Performance Center. There’s also no word yet on the planned format or matches for Deadline as of this writing, but you can see the new teaser promo below, which includes a timer counting up to 25:00.

🧐👀🤔@ShawnMichaels will issue a statement concerning NXT Deadline NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/lT67p88BFl — WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2022

— NXT North American Champion Wes Lee will defend his title against Carmelo Hayes on the 11/22 episode. This will be Lee’s first defense since winning the vacant championship at Halloween Havoc last month. Lee & Hayes will have a contract signing next week.

— Here is the updated lineup for next week’s NXT-

-Shawn Michaels to make Deadline announcement

-Wes Lee & Carmelo Hayes sign contract for North American Championship match on 11/22

-Apollo Crews vs. JD McDonagh

-Last Woman Standing Match: Mandy Rose defends Women’s Championship vs. Alba Fyre

-Bron Breakker defends NXT Championship vs. Von Wagner