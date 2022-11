WWE announces live events for 2023

WWE announce the following today-

WWE announces winter 2023 Live Event schedule including Raw 30th Anniversary

STAMFORD, Conn., November 7, 2022 – WWE today announced more than 30 live events as part of the company’s winter touring schedule for 2023. Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 18. The schedule includes:

-Monday, January 2: Raw – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

-Saturday, January 7: Saturday Night’s Main Event® – Mississippi State Fair Coliseum in Jackson, Miss.

-Sunday, January 8: Sunday Stunner – Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Ala.

-Monday, January 9: Raw – Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala.

-Friday, January 13: SmackDown – Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.

-Saturday, January 14: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Va.

-Sunday, January 15: Sunday Stunner – The Corbin Arena in Corbin, Ky.

-Monday, January 16: Raw – Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH

-Friday, January 20: SmackDown – Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit

-Saturday, January 21: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pa.

-Sunday, January 22: Sunday Stunner – Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, N.Y.

-Monday, January 23: Raw 30th Anniversary – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia

-Friday, January 27: SmackDown – Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas

-Monday, January 30: Raw – BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

-Monday, February 13: Raw – Barclays Center in Brooklyn

-Friday, February 17: SmackDown – Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec

-Saturday, February 18: Elimination Chamber – Bell Centre in Montreal Quebec

-Monday, February 19: Raw – Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ONT

-Friday, February 24: SmackDown – Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

-Saturday, February 25: Road To WrestleMania Tour – State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

-Sunday, February 26: Road To WrestleMania Tour – BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Ill.

-Monday, February 27: Raw – Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich.

-Saturday, March 4: Road To WrestleMania Tour – Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse, N.Y.

-Sunday, March 5: Road To WrestleMania Tour – CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, N.J.

-Sunday, March 5: Road To WrestleMania Tour – The Aud in Kitchener, ONT

-Saturday, March 11: Road To WrestleMania Tour – Covelli Centre in Youngstown, OH

-Friday, March 17: SmackDown – T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

-Saturday, March 18: Road To WrestleMania Tour – Fargodome in Fargo, N.D.

-Sunday, March 19: Road To WrestleMania Tour – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

-Sunday, March 19: Road To WrestleMania Tour – Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Ill.

-Monday, March 20 – Raw – Enterprise Center in St. Louis

-Friday March 31: SmackDown/2023 Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

-Saturday, April 1: NXT Stand & Deliver – Crypto.com Arena in Angeles

-Monday, April 3: Raw – Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles