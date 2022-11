Axiom vs. JD McDonagh is now official for Tuesday’s NXT show.

Here is the updated lineup for tomorrow night-

-Axiom vs. JD McDonagh

-Charlie Dempsey vs. Andre Chase

-Hank Walker vs. Stacks

-Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy

-Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp (5 Minute Challenge)

-Grayson Waller Effect with Von Wagner & NXT Champion Bron Breakker

-Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defend NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship against Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark