Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s Dark Segment from WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon opened Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event with a dark segment from the stage.

As seen in the clip below, the WWE executives appeared on the stage and Triple H was holding a falcon on his arm. Falconry is a sport in the Middle East, and a tradition of many people, including kings and other royalty.

Stephanie later took to Twitter and commented on how proud of everyone she was.

“So incredibly proud of everyone tonight at #WWECrownJewel! What an incredible show, from our Superstars to our crew to our employees and especially, our fans in Saudi Arabia! Thank You!!! Then. Now. Forever. Together,” she wrote.

