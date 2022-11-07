Philly gets RAW IS XXX anniversary episode on January 23

The 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw will be taking place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 23.

For this event, WWE is using the old RAW IS WAR logo but instead it says RAW IS XXX with the new WWE logo at the top.

Monday Night Raw first aired on January 11, 1993 so the anniversary episode will air two weeks later than the real anniversary date. The previous two Raws will air from Birmingham on January 9 and Cincinnati on January 16.

The Wells Fargo Center will play a big part of WrestleMania 40 in 2024 with Smackdown, Hall of Fame, NXT, and Raw set to be held there during Mania week.

WWE has already started working on the 30th anniversary episode and some big names are expected to return for cameos.

The 25th anniversary episode was held from the Manhattan Center and the Barclays Center, with the McMahons, Steve Austin, John Cena, The Undertaker, Chris Jericho, D-Generation X, Razor Ramon, and many others being part of the show.

You can see the RAW IS XXX logo below.