Omos surprises family in Nigeria after 14 years away from home

After finishing his duties from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, WWE Superstar Omos headed home to Nigeria for a surprise family visit for the first time in 14 years.

Tons of cameras followed the 7’3″ Superstar home and caught the outstanding reaction of his unsuspecting family.

Omos, who is from Lagos, was last home in 2008 and as you can imagine there were a lot of tears, screams, and hugs.

A man who was brought down from a different area of the house just let himself go on Omos’ chest when he saw him and wrapped his arms around his neck for a long hug.

TMZ obtained the footage of the family reunion which you can see below.