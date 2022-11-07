Notes on Steve Austin, Natalya, and Tony Schiavone

Nov 7, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– Happy 65th birthday to a legend in the pro wrestling broadcasting business, Tony Schiavone

– Natalya got her nose broken by a nasty knee to the face from Shayna Baszler on Smackdown last week.

She had to undergo surgery to put it back in place.

Natalya posted an update…

– GiveMeSport reports that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was so happy with his match with Kevin Owens at this past Wrestlemania, he is possibly open to doing more matches in the future, if the opportunity is right.

WrestleVotes then followed up on this report by saying Austin was “elated” backstage in Dallas, saying he was open to pretty much doing anything at this point.

