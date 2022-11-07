Notes on Steve Austin, Natalya, and Tony Schiavone

– Happy 65th birthday to a legend in the pro wrestling broadcasting business, Tony Schiavone

– Natalya got her nose broken by a nasty knee to the face from Shayna Baszler on Smackdown last week.

She had to undergo surgery to put it back in place.

Natalya posted an update…

We moved my dislocated nose back to the center of my face where it belongs!! I love the shape of my nose and it will stay the same, thank goodness! Can finally breathe again🙏 Pain is beauty! LFG! 😂 pic.twitter.com/V6zZTivjHQ — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 7, 2022

– GiveMeSport reports that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was so happy with his match with Kevin Owens at this past Wrestlemania, he is possibly open to doing more matches in the future, if the opportunity is right.

WrestleVotes then followed up on this report by saying Austin was “elated” backstage in Dallas, saying he was open to pretty much doing anything at this point.