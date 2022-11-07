Nick Jackson makes first public appearance since suspension at NBA game

Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks made his first public appearance since All Out yesterday at the Crypto.com arena where he attended the LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz basketball game.

The former AEW Tag Team and Trios champion participated in the t-shirt toss segment and was given a lower third with his name and All Elite Wrestling underneath.

Jackson, along with his brother and Kenny Omega have been backstage at Dynamite in the past two weeks but have not appeared on television yet. Vignettes have been airing hyping their return.

All three were suspended and stripped off their Trios titles after they were involved in the backstage brawl with CM Punk following All Out.