New Dwayne Johnson Christmas movie Red One starts production

The new Dwayne Johnson movie with Chris Evans has started production in Atlanta.

Produced for Amazon Studios and set to air exclusively on the Amazon Prime streaming service, the holiday movie titled Red One is spearheaded by director Jake Kasdan who worked with Johnson on the two Jumanji movies.

Johnson described this as a “Christmas franchise film” and he and Evans have been waiting their entire careers to do a Christmas movie.

Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons and Emmy nominee Bonnie Hunt have joined the cast as Santa and Mrs. Claus according to Deadline.com. The cast already includes Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and Wesley Kimmel.

The movie was acquired by Amazon Studios in a very competitive bidding war and once done, it will be streaming in 240 countries. It is a joint-venture production between Seven Bucks Productions, Amazon Studios, Amazon Prime Original Films, The Detective Agency, and Chris Morgan Productions.











