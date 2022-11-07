LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype the Open Challenge issued by WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins for the main event.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso hit the corners to pose as Sikoa stands tall in the middle of the ring.

Graves says The Usos haven’t heard from Sami Zayn since Friday’s SmackDown. Fans begin chanting “Sami!” before The Usos take the mic. Jey announces that The Bloodline is now in your city. They tout how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns smashed Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, while they retained over The Brawling Brutes.

We see a photo of The Bloodline standing together at the end of Crown Jewel. That’s the past, and The New Day vs. The Usos is this coming Friday on SmackDown. Fans chant for The New Day now. They talk about the record for the longest-reigning tag team champions in history and how they will beat that this Friday, because they’re the 2s and we’re the… the music interrupts and out comes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

The New Day calls on everyone to congratulate The Usos for their Crown Jewel win. Xavier Woods goes on about how The New Day will defend their reign and become champions on SmackDown. Fans chant for Kofi Kingston. The Usos go over some of The New Day’s accomplishments, and they are proud of The New Day, saying it must feel real good being the second best tag team in WWE. Woods reminds them how it’s The Usos chasing the record, not the other way around. They say The Usos got tryouts based on family members before them and what they did, while The New Day built their success on their own backs. They go on about pressure now. Woods says pressure is sitting in catering and not knowing if you’ll be fired, creating a YouTube channel so you can be recognized by the company, putting together the best 3 man group to keep going in the company, so don’t talk to us about pressure.

Woods says that pressure is what turned them into diamonds. The back & forth continues as The Usos take credit for KofiMania. The Usos warn The New Day to not even show up on Friday, telling Kofi to stay at home with his kids. Kofi asks what kind of father would he be if he went home after forfeiting. Kofi goes on about fighting hard for success and says they will not forfeit this record… the music interrupts Kofi and out comes Matt Riddle, still wearing the bongo drums.

Riddle saw The New Day out here so he had to come to the ring. He tells Woods about the band he’s starting with Elias. Uso tells him to shut up. Riddle jokes about hitting the bong, and The New Day taps the “bong” – the drums. Riddle asks Sikoa next but he just stares Riddle down. Jimmy taps the bong and plays a beat for a pop from the crowd. Jey slaps the bong and Riddle isn’t happy. He proposes a challenge for a six-man tag team match because… New Day, rocks, and so on. The New Day’s music starts back up as the two sides face off. We go to commercial.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa vs. The New Day and Matt Riddle

Back from the break and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso is going at it with Matt Riddle as Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa watch from the apron. Riddle drops Jimmy in the corner.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods tag in and keep Jimmy down with stomps in the corner, and Riddle joins them. Kofi drops Jimmy again for a 2 count. Jimmy gets an opening and in comes Jey to take over. They run the ropes and Kofi nails a flying elbow for a 2 count on Jey. Woods tags in and comes off the top while Kofi holds Jey’s arm.

Woods with the axe handle. Woods grounds Jey by his arm now in the middle of the ring. Fans rally for The New Day while Woods keeps Jey down with a knee to the jaw for a 2 count. Riddle tags back in and takes over on Jey. Jey nails the step-up enziguri. Riddle ends ups sending Jey to the floor. Riddle goes for the Floating Bro from the apron to the floor on Jey but Sikoa interrupts and knocks him to the floor. We go to commercial with Riddle down at ringside.

Back from the break and The Usos double team Riddle in the middle of the ring. Jimmy covers for 2. Jimmy works on Riddle in the corner now. Jimmy with the Rikishi splash in the corner. Solo tags in and they double team Riddle to keep him down. Sikoa works on Riddle while he’s down now. Sikoa with headbutts to keep Riddle down near The Bloodline’s corner.

Jey tags in and rocks Riddle with a superkick in the corner. Riddle fights everyone from the corner as fans pop. Jey fights but Riddle drops him. Sikoa comes in but Riddle rocks him. Kofi tags in and with Woods they double team Sikoa. Woods covers for a 2 count. Woods blocks a Sikoa suplex. Sikoa stomps Woods but Kofi rocks him off the top rope. Kofi levels Sikoa with a kick, then rallies the crowd. Kofi with a Boom Drop to Sikoa. Jey charges on the apron but Kofi drops him with a kick. Sikoa drives Kofi into the mat.

Sikoa charges and knocks Kofi off the apron into the edge of the announce table. Solo follows and slams Kofi’s face into the announce table. Solo drops Woods as he approaches. Solo yells out at ringside as The Usos stand with him. Kingston and Woods are down at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sikoa is going at it with Kofi. Kofi tries to roll Sikoa over but Sikoa drops down on him for a 2 count. Jimmy tags in to take over on Riddle. Jey comes off the top for a double team for 2. Sikoa comes right back in and sends Kingston to the corner. Sikoa runs into Kofi’s boot in the corner. Kofi with a tornado DDT to turn it around and stun Sikoa.

Riddle and Jey tag in at the same time. Riddle fights off Jimmy and Jey with kicks now. Riddle kips up after a pele kick to Jey, then hits the Ripcord knee on Jimmy. Riddle runs wild on all three opponents now, hitting the Exploder on Jimmy, then a big right hand to Jey. Jey blocks the Exploder but Riddle tries again and hits it. Riddle with a Broton to Jimmy, then Jey. Riddle punt kicks Jey, then nails a powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Riddle rocks Jey with a knee for a close 2 count.

Riddle goes to the top as fans cheer him on. Jey dodges the Floating Bro and hits a superkick, then a Samoan Drop but Riddle kicks out at 2. Jey goes to the top for a splash but Riddle catches him in a Triangle, not seeing Jimmy tag in to be legal. Jimmy hits the top rope splash on Riddle but Woods makes the save just in time. Sikoa rocks Woods but he gets hit as well. Woods fights off Jimmy and pulls Solo out but Solo sends Woods over the announce table. Kofi runs and nails Solo at the ropes but Solo rocks him, then sends him into the steel ring steps. Riddle rocks Solo and hits a floating Bro to the floor.

Jimmy runs the ropes for a suicide dive on Riddle. Jimmy rolls Riddle back in and wakes Solo up. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Riddle kicks Jimmy and hits Randy Orton’s draping DDT for a big pop. Riddle readies for the RKO and nails it on Jimmy for a big pop. Sikoa sneaks up on Riddle and hits the Spinning Solo for the pin to win from out of nowhere.

Winners: The Bloodline

– After the match, Sikoa stands tall as The Bloodline’s music hits. The Bloodline regroups at ringside as we go to replays. The Bloodline stands tall as Riddle and The New Day recover.

– The announcers send us to a video of highlights from WWE Crown Jewel.

Baron Corbin vs. Cedric Alexander

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer JBL. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and JBL talks about how he’s sold out top arenas all over the world, then he insults the people of Wilkes-Barre. The Wrestling God then introduces The Modern Day Wrestling God and out comes Baron Corbin to mostly boos. Cedric Alexander is out next as JBL joins Graves and Patrick on commentary.

The bell rings and Corbin rams Alexander back into the turnbuckles, then unloads with right hands as the referee warns him. Corbin taunts Alexander, then stomps away. Corbin plays to the crowd as they taunt him now. Corbin beats Alexander around the ring while yelling at the crowd and stopping to pose to boos. Corbin whips Alexander into the corner, ducks a pair of boots, then runs out of the ring, back in and levels Alexander with a big lariat.

Alexander kicks out at 2. Corbin rocks Alexander in the corner but gets tripped into the turnbuckles. Alexander fights back with a dropkick, then a kip-up. Alexander mounts some offense and sends Corbin to the floor with the Neuralyzer. Alexander with a suicide dive to the bottom of the ramp now. Alexander works Corbin over and knocks him back into the ring.

Alexander quickly follows Corbin back in but Corbin catches him with End of Days for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Baron Corbin

– After the match, Corbin stands tall as the music hits. JBL returns to the ring to join Corbin in celebrating to end the segment.

– Seth Rollins is shown walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins as fans sing along with his theme song. Rollins is dressed to wrestle, and he takes the mic to start. Rollins takes the mic and welcomes everyone to Monday Night Rollins. Rollins kicks off his Open Challenge for the WWE United States Title now. The music hits and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

The Judgment Day heads down the ramp and poses together at the bottom. They all surround the ring now as Rollins looks on. Balor enters the ring and sizes Rollins up as Rollins laughs. Balor takes the mic and says he’s got a bone to pick with Rollins. A few years back Rollins cost Balor gold, so tonight Balor is going to cost him gold, so as far as the Open Challenge is concerned… the music interrupts and out comes The O.C. – AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The other Judgment Day members, minus Ripley, join Balor in the ring now. Rollins looks around.

The O.C. hits the ring and AJ faces off with Balor, with Rollins holding the title between them. The two teams face off, and Rollins slowly exits the ring with the strap, heading up the ramp. The O.C. and The Judgment Day continue the staredown in the middle of the ring. AJ says this thing is far from over. Balor says the only thing over in this ring is The Judgment Day. He says The Club, The O.C. is old news and far as he’s concerned, the three of you… AJ says that’s the problem, it’s always been the three of us vs. the four of you, and we tried to find someone to take care of the Rhea problem at Crown Jewel, and we still haven’t found the person. Rhea says no one likes The O.C., that’s why. AJ says however, that someone found The O.C.

A hooded person suddenly appears at ringside and levels Ripley, dropping her. The hooded person is revealed to be Mia Yim. A big brawl breaks out in the ring as Yim unloads on Ripley at ringside with a kendo stick.

Gallows tackles Priest over the announce table. Yim launches Ripley into the timekeeper’s area. Balor dumps Anderson to the floor. AJ and Balor are alone in the ring now as fans cheer them on. They start brawling. AJ misses a right hand and Balor quickly retreats from the ring to boos. Anderson comes from behind and slams Balor’s face into the edge of the apron. Dominik attacks AJ but AJ drops him with the Styles Clash for a big pop. Balor pulls Dominik from the ring and they head up the ramp while The O.C. stands tall in the ring, with Yim. Priest and Ripley are still down at ringside. The O.C. celebrates as the music starts up.

– We see Alpha Academy backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cathy Kelley stops Seth Rollins backstage. He says what just happened in the ring was none of his business, so he got out of there. Regarding the Open Challenge, Rollins says he promised the fans a title defense so we will see who answers the call. He says it better not be Cathy. Rollins laughs and walks off.

Otis vs. Elias

We go back to the ring and out comes Alpha Academy – Otis with Chad Gable. Elias is out next with his guitar.

The bell rings and they go back & forth to start. Otis takes control and rocks Elias with big headbutts and strikes into the corner. Otis blocks a big attempt by Elias, and then drives him into the mat.

Otis with a big running elbow drop to keep Elias down. Otis grounds Elias in the middle of the ring now while Gable taunts Elias from ringside. Otis runs into the ring post as Elias moves. Elias rocks Otis with a jumping knee, then drops him with a second knee. Otis kicks out at 2.

Elias flies off the top but has to knock Gable off the apron instead. Otis rocks Elias and nails a World’s Strongest Slam in the middle of the ring for the pin to get the fairly quick win.

Winner: Otis

– After the match, Gable hits the ring to raise Otis’ arm in victory as the music hits. We go to replays. Alpha Academy continues their celebration.

– Byron Saxton stops The Judgment Day backstage. Finn Balor dismisses the idea of The O.C. discovering a solution to their Rhea Ripley problem, saying they just discovered more problems for themselves. Damian Priest also says The O.C. solved nothing, it will always be the same – The O.C. will fall to The Judgment Day, and The Judgment Day will always rise. Dominik Mysterio says The O.C. thinks they can find someone to take on mami… no! Rhea tells Dominik she’s got this. She says The O.C. thinks they can just bring anyone in to help with their little Rhea problem, but they can bring Yim and the whole damn army because she doesn’t care, no one can touch her. The O.C. walks off but Ripley stops and stares a tense look with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair as she heads to the ring. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. We see highlights from Crown Jewel with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY regaining the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Bliss and Asuka, and we see how Belair retained her title over Bayley in the Last Woman Standing match.

We see footage from earlier today of Damage CTRL getting into it with Belair, Asuka and Bliss in the parking lot. Belair is proud to be standing here as champion but we saw what happened at Crown Jewel with Asuka and Bliss, so this thing with Damage CTRL is far from over. Belair says since Damage CTRL tried to get cute in the parking lot earlier, they should come out and face them in the ring because Belair and her crew have something they’ll want to hear.

The music hits and out comes Bayley with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Kai and SKY taunt Belair, Asuka and Bliss on their way to the ring. Bliss says she and Asuka had the match won, and Nikki Cross is the only reason they lost, so they shouldn’t be bragging. Asuka and SKY trade fiery words in Japanese for a minute or two. SKY then calls her a bitch. Asuka attacks and a big brawl breaks out. The babyfaces clear the ring. Belair takes the mic and says this isn’t a fight or match anymore, this is war, and this is ending at Survivor Series War Games. Fans pop.

Cross attacks from behind and shoves Belair to the mat. Cross unloads on Belair while Damage CTRL returns to the ring to take out Asuka and Bliss. Bayley drops Belair with a Rose Plant. Cross unloads on Asuka now. Cross and Damage CTRL beat down the babyfaces and stand tall over them. Bayley tells Belair they will see them at War Games later this month.

– Still to come, Seth Rollins will defend his title in the main event. Back to commercial.