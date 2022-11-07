Gabe Sapolsky scouts indy events for WWE

WWE Consultant Gabe Sapolsky continues to scout talent for WWE as new report from Fightful Select notes that Sapolsky attended a Prestige Wrestling event to scout talents for WWE last month.

Sapolsky was also scouting for WWE at DEFY Wrestling’s Kingdom Come show on Saturday 10/30 in Seattle.

Sapolsky has worked in pro wrestling for 30 years, and officially began working for WWE as a Creative Consultant in January 2017. He held that role until January 2022, mainly working for NXT. He was brought back by Triple H in September of this year.