Al Snow on WWE Shifting Into Triple H’s Vision, Vince McMahon, AEW’s Issues, His Comic Book

Wrestling veteran and former WWE Superstar Al Snow joined T.J. Stephens of PWMania.com for an exclusive interview. During the conversation, Al Snow opened up about WWE shifting into Triple H’s vision, Vince McMahon, his new comic book, AEW’s issues, and much more. Here are some highlights

His new comic book, The Adventures of Al Snow and Head:

“‘The Adventures of Al Snow and Head’ is where I team up with other professional wrestlers such as Jesse Godderz of Big Brother fame that we just recently ended the Kickstarter campaign, and with Chavo Guerrero, Jr. prior to that. Coming up soon will be Tommy Dreamer and Scotty 2 Hotty as well and at some point Ricky Steamboat, and I’m blown away and flattered by the artists and of all the the people that are working on these comic books are top name people in the comic book industry, they’re really big time, people. And they’ve done just an amazing job. And the stories are based on the wrestling characters and very true to the wrestling characters. There’s lots of easter eggs in the stories that are related to the wrestling characters. But the stories themselves are not revolving around wrestling, they’re revolving around the fact that all of these different adventures take place in my psychotic head. And so that gives us the freedom to put them in any place at any time. In any situation.

“For instance, the original ballad is set in a post-apocalyptic world and where I believe that I’m a detective and run a detective agency that along with Pierre and Pepper and Head, and I try to help people that don’t want my help. Because I’m insane. I basically overhear that a waitress, a barmaid has had her heart stolen, meaning she’s in love, and I take it upon myself to resolve this issue for her and retrieve her heart, even though she’s not actually lost her physical heart. And then in “The Adventures of Al Snow and Head” had the team up with Chavo is set in the old west and Chavo is riding Pepe the stick horse in the story. And the way the artists did it was amazing. Because you never see Chavo’s feet, there’s dust clouds and things and he rides the Pepe as fast as I do a real horse. And we combat a railroad tycoon that’s trying to take over a town. And in the one with Jesse Godderz that’s set, in like the 30s in the 40s, I’m involved in the circus. And then a gimmick that we were going to use in WWE where I have “the swarm”, which are little miniature versions of me, in all my old, different incarnations. And they all attack people at my command.”

WWE shifting into Triple H’s vision:

“Well as far as his vision, I don’t know. That would be a question for him. But it clearly is going to shift because you have a different person. And so they’re going to have their own different direction. They’re going to have their own different vision and their own different take on how to do it and their own different pace in accomplishing it.”

He later added:

“And quite honestly, Vince McMahon is, without a doubt the most successful wrestling promoter there’s ever been and without a doubt, his vision, his direction, is what’s led WWE to be that successful for that long. And now Triple H is going to have his own opportunity. That’s a big shadow to come out of, very big shadow. The challenge is going to be there because right now, he’s in I say, that everyone gets the run, and that means he’s got his day in the sun. Right now he’s basking, it’s the early morning glow.

“People will just moon over you and love you, you know, and we move into high noon, the sun’s in the sky, and you can’t do anything wrong. Then we move into the afternoon and we start getting in the afternoon. Well, now if you’re making you make some mistakes were in morning, low and high noon, they don’t acknowledge those mistakes. But now in the afternoon, we start to kind of acknowledge your mistakes, but we make excuses, we make justifications. And then as we go into late afternoon and early evening, we start to call you on those mistakes, we start to tell you what we don’t like, and then as the sun starts to set, we, you know, we start to become disenfranchised, and we start to complain and we start to and that follows with whether it’s an individual wrestler or a promoter or booker.”

AEW’s issues:

“I do and it’s to acknowledge one question… why do you keep picking at the scab? Why do you keep acknowledging it? Why do you not just shift focus, and then now try to focus on the now because it’s all about what you’re selling. Instead of continuing to pay attention to it and draw attention to it, forget about it, move on, sh*t happens. You do that in your own life, you literally do it in your own life, you either dwell on something, and hold on to it and focus all about it, and you can’t do anything to change it, it’s happened, what are we going to do?

“The number one rule in wrestling is to take sh*t and make shoe polish. That’s it. So you got sh*t? Well, what do we do? Do we dwell on it, we just keep worrying about the sh*t, or do we just now start making shoe polish out of it? Go forward, let it drop. And then of course, they’re gonna be fans, they’re gonna hold on to it and try to keep putting a spotlight to it, don’t acknowledge it, don’t put it over, you know. That’s one of the biggest mistakes that every wrestling company today makes and that is that they allow everyone out there to become so familiar with whatever they’re doing backstage, that the fans become contemptuous of it. Because they now feel that they understand and know as much as those that are actually backstage do and they don’t. Because again, they don’t have the experience. Regardless of how much information people have, and there are lots of people as far as wrestling have an immense amount of information. But they have no actual experience inside the wrestling business, which means they have no real knowledge about what’s going on. They have an opinion, and they’re entitled to it. But they have no real knowledge about it. And so therefore, you know, you can either enjoy it for what it is, or you can become so familiar with it, that you become contemptuous of the very thing that you used to enjoy.”

