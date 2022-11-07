11/7/22 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Nov 7, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Ian Riccaboni and Paul Wight are on commentary from Baltimore, Maryland.

  1. Abadon defeated Amy Rose
  2. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match
    Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate) defeated The TrustBusters (Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay, and Slim J) (w/Parker Boudraeux and Sonny Kiss)
  3. Athena defeated Abby Jane
  4. Tay Melo (w/Sammy Guevara) defeated Trish Adora
  5. Dante Martin defeated Eli Isom
  6. Trios Tag Team Match
    The Factory (QT Marshall, Cole Karter, and Lee Johnson) (w/Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto) defeated Cheeseburger, Logan Easton Laroux, and Rhett Titus
  7. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated Joe Keys and Myles Hawkins
  8. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Alex Reynolds (w/John Silver)
  9. Trios Tag Team Match
    Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Rocky Romero (w/Danhausen) defeated Angelico and The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny)

