11/7/22 AEW Dark Elevation Results
Ian Riccaboni and Paul Wight are on commentary from Baltimore, Maryland.
—
- Abadon defeated Amy Rose
- ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match
Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate) defeated The TrustBusters (Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay, and Slim J) (w/Parker Boudraeux and Sonny Kiss)
- Athena defeated Abby Jane
- Tay Melo (w/Sammy Guevara) defeated Trish Adora
- Dante Martin defeated Eli Isom
- Trios Tag Team Match
The Factory (QT Marshall, Cole Karter, and Lee Johnson) (w/Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto) defeated Cheeseburger, Logan Easton Laroux, and Rhett Titus
- Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated Joe Keys and Myles Hawkins
- Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Alex Reynolds (w/John Silver)
- Trios Tag Team Match
Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Rocky Romero (w/Danhausen) defeated Angelico and The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny)