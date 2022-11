WWE announces numerous upcoming live events

During WWE Crown Jewel, a commercial confirmed the company’s revealed its live event schedule through March 2023. The advertisement included Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California.

The schedule is as follows:

Nashville, TN – 1/2

Jackson, MS – 1/7

Huntsville, AL – 1/8

Birmingham, AL – 1/9

Green Bay, WI – 1/13

Roanoke, VA – 1/14

Corbin, KY – 1/15

Cincinnati, OH – 1/16

Detroit, MI – 1/20

Erie, PA – 1/21

Binghamton ,NY – 1/22

Philadelphia, PA – 1/23

Laredo, TX – 1/27

Tulsa, OK – 1/30

Brooklyn, NY – 2/13

Montreal, QC – 2/17

Montreal, QC – 2/18

Ottawa, ON – 2/20

Evansville, IN – 2/24

Champaign, IL – 2/25

Rockford, IL – 2/26

Grand Rapids, MI – 2/27

Syracuse, NY – 3/4

Trenton, NJ – 3/5

Kitchener, ON – 3/5

Youngstown, OH – 3/11

Kansas City, MO – 3/17

Fargo, ND – 3/18

Sioux Falls, SD – 3/19

Springfield, IL – 3/19

St. Louis, MO – 3/20

Los Angeles, CA – 3/31

Los Angeles, CA – 4/1

Los Angeles, CA – 4/3