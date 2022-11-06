What Bray Wyatt said during the Crown Jewel PLE, why MVP missed the event

– Why did MVP miss the Crown Jewel PLE? MVP being a former Muslim turned atheist, he could have been legally punished in the country due to laws in Saudi Arabia that define atheists as terrorists, reports Fightful Select.

– Bray Wyatt made a special appearance during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. Wyatt talked about how he comes from a prestigious wrestling family and wanted to be greater than the rest of them. The crowd erupted in a “yes you are” chant. Wyatt said that he ended up making a monster out of himself and wore that mask with pride. Wyatt said he no longer felt pain/fear with the mask. According to Wyatt, nobody loves him including himself and people just love the idea of what he is capable of. Wyatt stated the following…

“This doesn’t have to be the ending of my story. That is not the man I want to be remembered as. My name is Bray Wyatt and I am here to re-write the ending to my story!”

Wyatt was interrupted by an Uncle Howdy video. Howdy stated that Wyatt will give in and remember how good it feels. Howdy said if Wyatt was worried about the aftermath, he shouldn’t take the mask off.