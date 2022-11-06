Wardlow Ready To Lean In To His Sex Symbol Status: “Call Me Wardaddy”

AEW superstar and current TNT champion Wardlow recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics, including Mr. Mayhem discussing his sex symbol status, how he loves to dress to impress, and what advice he would give to younger talent working as extras. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Believes he is hitting his stride as a sex symbol:

“What more can a man ask for? Realistically, that was one of my goals, to get the female viewership. I am very welcoming to the idea of being a sex symbol, not only in wrestling, but in the entertainment business. I’ve been told I look a certain way. I am a sexual being. I’m human. I embrace it all. Call me Wardaddy all you want.”