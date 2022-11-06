– A new report has an update on WWE’s interest in bringing back Chelsea Green. It was reported last month that WWE had an interest in bringing Green back into the company. Fightful Select reports that WWE has discussed Green as one of several women that they have interest in bringing back. However, there’s no word on whether any deal has been reached or return date set and Green claimed to the site that she hasn’t been contacted, noting that she is booked for NWA, Wrestlecade and more through March.

Green has been busy since she was released from WWE in 2020 as part of their pandemic-related cuts and has worked for NWA, Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor. She has not signed a deal with any of those companies and WWE has been looking to rebuild their women’s division with several experienced stars who are “TV ready.” Emma made her return on the October 29th episode of Smackdown and there have been reports that the company is interested in Tegan Nox as well as Mia Yim.

