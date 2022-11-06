TSF on Working With Shawn Spears and Wardlow in AEW, Nightmare Factory, and More

Phil Johnson shared:

TSF (Hunter Knott and Rosario Grillo), a Nightmare Factory tag team. A fast-rising team as seen on AEW, trained by Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall, joined T.J. Stephens of PWMania.com for an exclusive interview. During the conversation, TSF opened up about working with Wardlow and Shawn Spears in AEW, their time at the Nightmare Factory, and much more. Here are some highlights…

The Nightmare Factory:

Hunter Knott: “So it’s crazy because what is individual starts of a wrestling career was also the start of our tag team career as well. We started together like literally, everything we did has been together thus far. We moved down to Atlanta. What was it September of 2020?

“Three weeks after we were in the first or started the first-ever class of the Nightmare Factory, we ended up moving in together. So we kind of had a lot of chemistry there. You know, he was my best friend. As soon as I moved down here, he was the first person I can really call a friend. So we went through the Nightmare Factory camp together and as soon as the showcase came around, the coaches looked at us and basically told us that we were gonna be a tag team. And we were like, oh, okay, that wasn’t really what we were planning on. But why would I deny being in a tag team with one of my best friends? So we went and did the showcase match and TSF kind of just took off from there.”

Rosario Grillo: “Yeah, a lot of people were like that the first time ‘you guys ever wrestled?’ We were like, ‘yeah,’ and they were like, ‘Okay, well, don’t ever not be a tag team, because your guys’ chemistry is insane for someone who just started wrestling.’ Then we kind of both had a talk. We’re like, okay, we’re like, do we want to do single or do we want to do tag? Because when we’re in the apartment, but the fantasy is, ‘Oh, yeah. There’s like, how cool would be if we could tag?,’ but we both just assumed we’d be singles. Then we got the chance and we asked, ‘Okay, well, do we keep going?’ We’ve wrestled eighty matches. So that’s probably our fault. We’re just not putting them online. I have a whole bunch on my YouTube that I just haven’t made public.”

Working with Wardlow and Shawn Spears in AEW:

Rosario Grillo: “I don’t want to toot our own horns, but I feel like after the match Warlow kind of just went off. We put our bodies on the line for Wardlow, just to go to the moon. And he’s there.”

Hunter Knott: “I think very, very highly of both of those men, especially Shawn Spears to war, though. One of the nicest guys was Shawn Spears… the mind on that man. Incredible, incredible.”

Rosario Grillo: “We were so nervous to have our first match there. Because again, it was July like the first week of July last week of June. So we’re three-four months on the Indies. We don’t have that many matches under our belt. And I just remember getting down there and we’re like, oh my God, who are we gonna work? Like what tag team is it going to be? And then we found out Spears and Wardlow. Oh my god, we’re gonna die. And we did. Yeah. But it was just comforting going up to Shawn and introducing ourselves and then calling the match. And essentially he you know, he had it done. And we just we had that trust right away. And then like, you know what, whatever he says, we’re going to do and it’s going to be great. And we’re gonna listen to everything he says. And I honestly couldn’t think of a better first matchup…”

Their future:

Hunter Knott: “We need some gold… I definitely think that tag titles foreseeable future 100%. But besides that, you know, we’re always setting little goals for ourselves like, hey, let’s see, we can try to reach this many followers on social media. Okay, cool. I’m gonna do this stream today. If we make enough money, cool. I’m going to do the One Chip Challenge. Like always these little goals that are just increasing our stature and social media as well.”

Rosario Grillo: “I think a debut in California would be cool.”

Hunter Knott: “Yes. Going out West. I think the end all be all goal obviously, it’s going to be kind of a no brainer, just to get signed somewhere together. I think that would be really, really cool. I know. You’re like right there… But I think like getting the debut somewhere as TSF on TV would be one of the coolest things ever.”

TSF also opened up about working with The Acclaimed in AEW, which tag team they’d like to face, Billy Gunn, Scotty 2 Hotty, and much more. You can read the complete interview at this link.