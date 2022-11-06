The Usos and The New Day clash for the titles and record

The Usos and The New Day will clash this Friday on Smackdown with both the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles and the record on the line.

With their successful defense last night at Crown Jewel, The Usos are now at 476 days as champions, inching closer to The New Day’s 483-day reign record. If Jimmy and Jey manage to defeat The New Day this Friday, it’s a lock that they will be holding the new record when it’s all said and done.

But that record might be in jeopardy for The Usos as it was revealed at Crown Jewel that Jey is suffering from a suspected broken wrist, an injury which he got during the European tour earlier in the week.

Jey is getting an MRI done on his wrist tomorrow, with the next course of action decided following results of that MRI.