Notes on Drew McIntyre and Bianca Belair

– Drew McIntyre worked Crown Jewel while sick, reports PWinsider. McIntyre worked his steel cage match against Karrion Kross at WWE Crown Jewel while feeling ‘extremely ill’. McIntyre reportedly started feeling sick a few days ago and had not gotten better in the days leading up to the match.

Word backstage was that McIntyre was adamant that he needed to compete in the match no matter what and would do whatever it took to travel to Saudi Arabia and complete the match.

McIntyre would go on to win the match after escaping the steel cage.

– Bianca Belair famously makes her own ring gear, and she revealed that her gear for Crown Jewel was made on the road. Belair posted to her Instagram stories on Sunday morning noting that she didn’t have time to do the ring gear at home so she worked on it while traveling.

Belair wrote:

“I didn’t have time to make my gear at home. So, I made this gear on the road between shows in hotel rooms, on bus rides, and on planes. Soooo… most of this gear was sewn by hand or glued together.”

Belair defeated Bailey at the Saudi Arabia PPV in order to retain the Raw Women’s Championship.