Nick Aldis finished with NWA.

Aldis announced tonight on his IG subscriber feed that he has given his notice to NWA.

His contract with the promotion ends in January 2023.

Please join us in wishing former 2X NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion @RealNickAldis — who held Sweet Charlotte for over 1,000 days — a very happy birthday!! pic.twitter.com/TyOCOlHesi — NWA (@nwa) November 6, 2022

