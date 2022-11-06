Jade Cargill comments on a possible all women’s AEW event

AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently spoke with Steve Falls from NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, where the Baddies leader discussed the possibility of the promotion holding an all-women’s event similar to WWE’s Evolution or NWA’s Empowerrr. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the possibility of an all-women’s event in AEW:

That would be great if we could. I know for a fact that the women in the locker room, all of them could give five-star matches, we just need the time to do it and the time to shine. We have a very talented roster of ladies. It’s just, we have one match a show and we’re trying to do the best to perform and maximize the minutes we’re given. I’m new to the industry, so I’m going to step back and watch how things are going. I haven’t worked in other industries. We’re going to keep maximizing the time we have and kill it and prove that we are worthy for more time.

Thinks it would be a nice chance for the entire women’s roster to shine:

The matchups, the faces that haven’t been on Rampage or Dynamite in many months, it would be a stellar show. I’m very certain of that. Especially with not having to worry about fighting for positions or anything, just an all-women’s show and everyone has time.

