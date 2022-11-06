Black Adam tops the box office chart for third week

Dwayne Johnson was the king of the box office charts for the third week in a row with his Black Adam movie, with the DC super hero movie grossing an additional $18.5 million this weekend.

The movie now has $137,366,000 in domestic gross and an additional $182,300,000 in international receipts for a worldwide total of $319,666,000.

The closest movie to Black Adam’s $18.5 million weekend was One Piece Film: Red which grossed $9.5 million.

The Rock’s hold on the box office will come to a halt next weekend though as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released nationwide and it is expected to have an even bigger opening than Black Adam.

