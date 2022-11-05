WWE Crown Jewel news & notes

WWE is putting a lot of faith into Logan Paul going into today’s Crown Jewel main event as at least 30 minutes were earmarked for his bout with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, including their entrances. PWInsider adds that this is far longer than anything else on the show has earmarked. The main event will be officiated by referee Ryan Tran.

Paul has a large entourage with him in Saudi Arabia, which includes his brother Jake Paul. Word is that you can expect them to be involved in some fashion. We noted before how Drew Gulak was brought to the show as he has been training Logan in the ring. It was noted that he has also been working on spots with The Paul Brothers.

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is set to open Crown Jewel. Lesnar was not around over the weekend, but he arrived earlier today and it’s believed he will immediately head back to the United States as soon as he’s done with the match.

There were some rumors within the company on WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg being at Crown Jewel, but as of this morning no one has seen him, and it appears the rumors were incorrect.

There has been some speculation on Rhea Ripley missing the show, but she is there with The Judgment Day.

WWE will be using drone technology during some of today’s major entrances, according to PWInsider. The drones will be used to create logos in the sky and other such effects.

As noted earlier during the Crown Jewel press conference, Sami Zayn did not make the trip and he hasn’t worked past Saudi shows for religious reasons. Fans chanted for Zayn at the Crown Jewel press conference, but responded by saying the fans don’t deserve Zayn. It’s also been confirmed that MVP is not there with Omos.

WWE Ambassador Titus O’Neil also made the trip. As seen in the tweet below, Titus joined Omos, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss and others in visiting local children for WWE Community appearances.