What happened after AEW Rampage ended

A new report has details on what went down after the cameras turned off following tonight’s AEW Rampage. PWInsider reports that Samoa Joe cut a promo saying that he and Wardlow would give no quarter moving forward, and then Tony Khan came out. Khan was cut off by The Factory, with QT Marshall coming out to sing a ditty about New Jersey.

The Acclaimed then came out to a big pop, did a freestyle about the Factor and then brawled with them to run them off. They then celebrated with the crowd to close the event.