Khan: “It makes a lot of sense for AEW to expand our live calendar in 2023 and beyond”

AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Sports Illustrated for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on hiring WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett as Director of Business Development and how he hopes Double-J will help the promotion expand their live event schedule in 2023. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he’s looking to expand AEW’s live event calendar in 2023:

“Yes. It makes a lot of sense for AEW to expand our live calendar in 2023 and beyond. There are many places in the U.S. and all over the world where AEW is very popular, and this is a strategic opportunity to expand.”

On ROH and Jeff Jarrett:

“We also have Ring of Honor. There are a lot of exciting possibilities for us in live events, and Jeff has such extensive experience as a third-generation businessman in pro wrestling.”

Why Jarrett is a key acquisition for AEW:

“He’s got tremendous experience in a number of fields, including live event promotions and international distribution. His insight and knowledge are very valuable, and I’m excited to have Jeff join our great team.”