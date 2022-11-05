Spoilers: AEW Dark tapings from 11/4

The following AEW Dark matches were taped for future episodes last night in Atlantic City, NJ-

-ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys defeated Jaden Valo, Justin Corino and Sonny Defarge

-Abadon defeated Leva Bates

-Matt Hardy and Private Party defeated Rhett Titus, Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander

-The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, 10 and John Silver defeated Fallah Bahh, Shawn Donovan and O’Shea Edwards

-Zack Clayton defeated Steve Pena

-The Bunny, Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Mirana Vionette, Gabby Ortiz and Christina Marie

-Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh defeated Brick City Boyz

-Kip Sabian defeated Tony Deppen

-Tay Melo defeated Miranda Vionette

-The Factory’s QT Marshall, Cole Karter and Lee Johnson defeated LSG, Joe Keys and Chris Steeler. Danhausen cut a post-match promo and promised to make each of The Factory’s lives a living hell because they ruined Halloween for him

-Brian Cage defeated Leon Ruffin

-Athena defeated B3CCA

-Trent Beretta defeated Anthony Henry

-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated The Trustbusters’ Slim J and JVK

-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeated ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker