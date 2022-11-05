Spoilers: AEW Dark tapings from 11/4
The following AEW Dark matches were taped for future episodes last night in Atlantic City, NJ-
-ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys defeated Jaden Valo, Justin Corino and Sonny Defarge
-Abadon defeated Leva Bates
-Matt Hardy and Private Party defeated Rhett Titus, Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander
-The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, 10 and John Silver defeated Fallah Bahh, Shawn Donovan and O’Shea Edwards
-Zack Clayton defeated Steve Pena
-The Bunny, Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Mirana Vionette, Gabby Ortiz and Christina Marie
-Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh defeated Brick City Boyz
-Kip Sabian defeated Tony Deppen
-Tay Melo defeated Miranda Vionette
-The Factory’s QT Marshall, Cole Karter and Lee Johnson defeated LSG, Joe Keys and Chris Steeler. Danhausen cut a post-match promo and promised to make each of The Factory’s lives a living hell because they ruined Halloween for him
-Brian Cage defeated Leon Ruffin
-Athena defeated B3CCA
-Trent Beretta defeated Anthony Henry
-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated The Trustbusters’ Slim J and JVK
-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeated ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker