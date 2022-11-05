Sasha Banks and Naomi re-added to WWE signature intro video

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been re-added to the WWE signature intro, suggesting that the duo are close to returning to the company.

The two were removed from the then, now, forever, together intro that is played before every WWE broadcast but the version that aired prior to Crown Jewel featured the former WWE Women’s Tag Team champions again.

Meanwhile, the Vulture Festival announced that the due to an “unforeseen scheduling conflict,” the Banks and Naomi event set for Saturday, November 12 is no longer happening and fans are being refunded their purchased tickets.

Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE in mid-May and have not appeared on WWE television since then. In a video posted on Instagram Stories yesterday, Banks said that something “f*cking crazy” is coming this month.

