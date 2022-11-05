ROH title match set for AEW Full Gear, AEW announced World Eliminator Tournament, Heath note

– A four-way for the ROH World Championship has been made for Full Gear later this month, November 19th.

On Friday’s Rampage, Chris Jericho set up a four-way between himself, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Sammy Guevara.

– AEW announced World Eliminator Tournament …

Winner gets a title shot at Winter is Coming , Wednesday December 14 at the Curtis Culwell Center in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

– The Nexus fell short against Team WWE in an infamous match at SummerSlam 2010, and Heath says he’s still not happy with how it went down. The match saw the Nexus come up John Cena, John Morrison, R-Truth, Bret Hart, Edge, Chris Jericho and Daniel Bryan in a match that ultimately saw Cena pick up the win for WWE, which resulted in the stable of upstars’ momentum being more or less crushed. Speaking with Cultaholic for a new interview, Heath talked about that moment and how it still bothers him. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On how the match went down: “People still talk about it. That was one of those moments that where people said, ‘What the hell?’ I mean, we might not have won that many matches how it was planned and the bull crap and how they did it, man. SummerSlam still pisses me off. But it’s one of those things to where like, they should’ve had us dominate SummerSlam, go to ‘Mania, let the whole supergroup of WWE beat us. But like, there was so much they could’ve done, but there were so many egos flying at the time where they didn’t want us, a group of rookies, to take a step forward I’m guessing.”

On when they found out the match result had changed: “When we were there, they had us scheduled to win. Then, four hours later we lose. So it’s like, ‘What just happened?’ You know?”

Click here for a FREE audio book with a free 30 day trial