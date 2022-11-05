More on the Smackdown World Cup

The winner of the WWE SmackDown World Cup will receive a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Title.

As noted, WWE has announced that the inaugural 8-man SmackDown World Cup tournament will kick off on next Friday’s show, and the winner will take home the SmackDown World Cup trophy. In an update, WWE has since announced that “an array of international Superstars” will participate in the blue brand tournament.

It was also confirmed that the winner will receive a title shot from WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, who retained over Rey Mysterio in last night’s SmackDown main event.

WWE is holding the SmackDown World Cup because the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament is starting later this month.

“Who will emulate soccer powerhouses like Germany, Brazil and Italy in their effort to become the first-ever SmackDown World Cup winner? Find out next week at 8/7 C on FOX!,” WWE noted in their preview for next Friday.