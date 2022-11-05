LIVE COVERAGE OF WWE CROWN JEWEL

– The WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show opens live with Jackie Redmond welcoming us. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp at WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT. We get a live shot from outside of Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as fans are finding their way into the venue. Redmond and the panel go over the card for Crown Jewel now. They confirm Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will open the show. We go to a video package for the match. Camp and Rosenberg believe Lashley will win today. We get a video for The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day now. Camp and Rosenberg both go with The Judgment Day to win.

The panel airs a video package for Omos vs. Braun Strowman now. Camp predicts Strowman to win, while Rosenberg goes with Omos. Redmond splits the prediction and goes with Strowman. We get a video for the RAW Women’s Title match now. Camp believes Bianca Belair will be the last woman standing, while Rosenberg goes with Bayley. Redmond splits the prediction with Belair. We see The Bloodline taking out Sheamus a few weeks back. Camp believes The Usos will retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles over The Brawling Brutes, and Rosenberg agrees. We get a video package for Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre now. The panel goes with McIntyre to win the Steel Cage match.

Back from a break and we get video of fans at Mrsool Park in Riyadh. Redmond hypes the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event and they go over the card one more time. We get a video package and discussion for the main event now. Rosenberg dismisses the “one lucky punch” theory and Camp points to how Jake Paul will also be there. It sounds like the panel is going with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to retain over Logan Paul. Redmond signs off and that’s it for the Crown Jewel Kickoff.

– The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event opens up with a video package narrated by WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil. We’re now live from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the pyro explodes and fireworks explode over the stadium. Michael Cole welcomes us to the desert as the packed crowd cheers. Cole is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. Cole introduces the Arabic announce team at ringside – Jude Al-Dajani and Faisal Al-Mughaisib.

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

We go right to the ring for the Crown Jewel opener as Bobby Lashley makes his way out with a spotlight entrance. The pyro hits as Lashley heads to the ring, then poses in the corner as fans cheer him on. Cole sends us to a video package on this match. We come back to the ring and see Lashley pacing around. The music hits and out comes Brock Lesnar to a big pop while Mike Rome does the introductions. Lesnar is all business today. He heads to the ring as the pyro goes off.

Lesnar smiles and plays to the crowd at ringside. Lashley exits the ring and attacks from behind, sending Lesnar into the steel ring steps. Lesnar may have hurt his leg. Lashley with a Spear on the floor.

Lashley brings it in the ring and the bell hits. Lashley with another Spear. Lesnar rolls to the floor and limps around as the referee counts. Lashley follows and puts Lesnar through the timekeeper’s barrier with another Spear. Lesnar stumbles around and Lashley brings it back in as fans go wild. Lashley with another Spear for a 2 count.

Lashley goes for the Hurt Lock but Lesnar counters and launches Lashley with a big German suplex. Lesnar with a second German. Lesnar is up first, and he yells out for a pop. Lesnar with a third and bigger German suplex.

Fans want one more but Lesnar delivers the F5 in the middle of the ring instead. Lashley kicks out at 2. Lesnar sits up in frustration. Lesnar slowly gets up first, then scoops Lashley for the F5 but Lashley breaks free, then knocks Lesnar over the top rope to the floor. Lashley follows and scoops Lesnar to his shoulders, then runs him head-first into the ring post. Lashley raises his arm but gets booed it appears. Lashley brings it back in the ring and charges for the Spear but Lesnar catches him for the F5, but it’s countered. Lashley comes right back with a big Spinebuster.

Lashley poses to boos now while waiting for Lesnar to recover, stalking him. Lesnar resists but Lashley has the Hurt Lock applied in the middle of the ring now. The referee checks on Lesnar but he appears to be fading now. Lesnar starts going down to one knee as Lashley re-positions. Lesnar doesn’t want to give up and tells the referee to shut up. Lesnar slowly goes down to one knee but the hold is still applied. The referee checks Lesnar’s arm and he’s able to keep it up before the third count.

Lesnar powers to the corner, then kicks Lashley away using the top turnbuckle. While still in the Hurt Lock, Lesnar falls back onto Lashley, using his force to keep Lashley down on the mat, covering him for the pin to win.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

– After the match, Lesnar is still down as his music hits. Lashley quickly gets up and he’s not happy. We go to replays. Lashley attacks Lesnar with the Hurt Lock again now. Fans boo. Lashley man-handles Lesnar down into the corner as Lesnar yells out. Lashley lets up and poses to a “you suck!” chant now while Lesnar is down and slow to recover. Lashley’s music starts up and he makes his exit. Lesnar is down on his knees, red-faced and struggling to breathe now. Lashley heads to the back while Lesnar clutches his neck, still down and trying to recover.