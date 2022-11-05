Butch (Pete Dunne) explains why he doesn’t enjoy using social media

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character, WWE star Pete Dunne (Butch) commented on social media…

“I genuinely just don’t enjoy social media. I think you can go out and have a match that you’re super proud of whether it’s a live event, pay-per-view, or whatever. You go out and you can remember it for what it was and hear the reactions of the people and all of that, or you can come back and look at your phone. Whether it’s positive or negative, if you believe one, you’ve kind of got to take on the other. It’s not fair to do it either way, right? If you start believing all the positive stuff you read, you’ve got to take on that negative just the same. You can’t ignore one or the other. So for me, I just prefer to go out and enjoy what I do. You can hear from the people in the building if it was good or bad or what we could do better. So yeah, I just try and live a little more in the moment. I’m not somebody that spends a whole lot of time on social media to be honest.”

(quote source: WrestlingNews.co)

Click here for a FREE audio book with a free 30 day trial