Alan Angels, Big Kon revealed as new violent by design members on Impact Wrestling

Nov 5, 2022 - by James Walsh

Violent By Design has bolstered its numbers, with Alan Angels and Big Kon joining the group on this week’s Impact Wrestling. On this week’s episode of Impact, Angels and Kon were revealed to have joined the group as they aided Eric Young in beating down Sami Callihan.

Angels is a former member of The Dark Order from AEW, while Big Kon is best known as Konnor from The Ascension during his WWE run. You can see a clip from the segment below:

