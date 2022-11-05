AEW begins shooting reality series

AEW began production on their new reality series for Warner Bros. Discovery this week.

A new report from PWInsider notes that a camera crew was backstage at the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, MD for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, filming talents for the series. The crew was also backstage for last night’s AEW Rampage from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.

The series will reportedly focus on the behind-the-scenes aspect of AEW as seen through the experiences of several wrestlers, who will be the focal point of the series.