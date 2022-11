According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1.970 million viewers overnight, a significant increase from last week’s overnight number of 835,000, but it should be noted that last week’s show aired on FS1.

The blue-brand scored a rating of 0.40 in the always important 18-49 demographic, good enough for number one on the evening. This was the final SmackDown prior to Crown Jewel, which aired earlier today.