Young Rock returns tonight on NBC with season three premiere episode

The third season of Young Rock kicks off tonight on NBC as the comedy series featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson moves to a new night and head-to-head with Smackdown.

Tonight’s season premiere is titled The People Need You and the synopsis for the episode reads, “After losing the 2032 election, Dwayne Johnson is ready to withdraw from political life when he gets an unexpected call; in 1985, Rocky learns there are consequences to crossing Vince; in 1997, Dwayne finds fans hate him even when he’s a winner.”

Becky Lynch will be making her debut on the show playing the role of Cyndi Lauper. Other Superstars being portrayed in this episode include Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Mankind, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Vince McMahon, The Iron Sheik, Rowdy Roddy Piper, and others.

Young Rock focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.

The series stars Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui.

Young Rock airs every Friday on NBC starting at 8:30PM ET.