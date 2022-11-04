WWE Crown Jewel set photo

Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter tonight and posted a first look at the Crown Jewel set from inside Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She posted the following-

The stage is set. Tomorrow night’s #WWECrownJewel in Riyadh will be one to remember! Streaming 12pm EST/4pm GST/9am PST exclusively on @peacock in the U.S., @ShahidVOD, and @WWENetwork around the world. pic.twitter.com/wZ9v308xyE — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 4, 2022

Be sure to join us for live Crown Jewel coverage at 10am EST tomorrow morning, beginning with the pre-show.