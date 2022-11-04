Updated Impact Over Drive lineup

Two new matches have been announced for Impact Over Drive – Bully Ray vs. Moose, plus Knockouts Tag Team Champions Jessicka & Taya Valkyrie vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans.

Here is the updated lineup for the 11/8 Impact Wrestling Over Drive event from Louisville, KY-

-Bully Ray vs. Moose

–Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka (C) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

–Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Heath & Rhino (C) vs. The Major Players

–Tournament Finals for the Vacant X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel or Mike Bailey vs. PJ Black or Black Taurus

Impact World Championship Match Josh Alexander (C) vs. Kazarian