Updated Impact Over Drive lineup

Nov 4, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Two new matches have been announced for Impact Over Drive – Bully Ray vs. Moose, plus Knockouts Tag Team Champions Jessicka & Taya Valkyrie vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans.

Here is the updated lineup for the 11/8 Impact Wrestling Over Drive event from Louisville, KY-

-Bully Ray vs. Moose

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka (C) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Heath & Rhino (C) vs. The Major Players

Tournament Finals for the Vacant X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel or Mike Bailey vs. PJ Black or Black Taurus

Impact World Championship Match Josh Alexander (C) vs. Kazarian

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Princesa Sugehit

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal